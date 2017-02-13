Haryana to have new university named after Guru Gobind Singh: CM

Paying rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh to mark his 350th birth anniversary celebrations, CM Khattar also announced to open three new passport offices. Paying rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh to mark his 350th birth anniversary celebrations, CM Khattar also announced to open three new passport offices.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced that a university would be set up in the northern part of the state and named after Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru. Paying rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh to mark his 350th birth anniversary celebrations, Khattar also announced to open three new passport offices at Karnal, Faridabad and Hisar, taking the total number of such offices in Haryana to five.

Addressing a state level function — ‘Chardi Kalan’ on the occasion of 350th ‘Prakash Utsav’ here, the chief minister said that he had requested Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj that as people have to visit Chandigarh and Gurgaon to get their passports, three new offices should be opened so that the people don’t have to travel far for to get their passports. He also announced that the Government College in Assandh would be named after Baba Fateh Singh, the younger son of Guru Gobind Singh and said that 397 vacant posts of PGT Punjabi and 392 posts of TGT Punjabi in the government schools in the state would soon be filled up.

Khattar announced that a college, to be set up at Lakhnaur Sahib, would be named after Mata Gujri, the tenth Guru’s mother. Apart from this, the road from Manav Chowk in Ambala upto Lakhnaur Sahib via Barala would also be named after Mata Gujri.

Khattar said that after Bhagani war in 1688, Guru Gobind Singh while had stayed at Nada Sahib in Panchkula while he was on his way to Annandpur Sahib from Kapal Mochan. Therefore, in his memory, the road from Nada Sahib to Poanta Sahib barring the National Highway part would be named after Guru Gobind Singh, he said.

Khattar said since 1966 when Haryana was carved out as a separate state, “none of the previous state governments had celebrated a Sikh utsav in such a befitting manner as was being celebrated by the present state government”.

For more stories on education, click here