Haryana set to launch pilot project: To teach English from LKG class

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said Friday that English would be taught from LKG and UKG classes in 119 government schools across the state under a pilot project launched by the state’s Education Department.

Sharma was speaking after paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar in Rewari.

Currently, the students in government schools in Haryana are taught English from Class 1.

“Teachers are being given good salaries and educated teachers are being hired in government schools of the state to ensure better level of education,” Sharma said. The minister also said an advisory would be issued next week that no school would charge any fund in the name of admission and building fund.

