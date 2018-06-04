Haryana school teachers blame poor attendance of students and no-detention policy for poor class X results

Govt Senior Secondary School at Rehna village in Raipurrani. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Govt Senior Secondary School at Rehna village in Raipurrani. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

It is for the second time that Sombir (name changed), a student of Class X from Government Senior Secondary School Rehna, in the Raipurrani block has failed the class X board exams this year. Failing twice, now, his father has decided to pull him out of the school. It is not just Sombir’s parents but parents of many of those who flunked the exams are thinking on similar lines.

As many as 54.51 per cent of the students in Panchkula failed the Class 10 Haryana Board School of Education examination with the worst performer being Government Senior Secondary School Rehna where one out of 63 students passed and the Government School Bhood where just four out of 35 students passed.

With no remedial measures, no extra classes, it is just an explanation which works for the education department.

Teachers of these schools hold the poor attendance by these students and the government’s policy of not detaining students till Class 8 responsible for the students’ performance.

“When they come to higher classes, they don’t even know how to write basic things, what to talk of explaining the curriculum to them. It is all because of the right to education policy wherein these students who don’t even know anything are promoted till Class VIII,” said a teacher of the Government School Bhood on condition of anonymity.

Principal of the Government School Bhood, Pushpa Rani, said that they have been making efforts to improve children’s performance but they don’t attend classes. “Parents make them do homely work. What do we do?” she said. When asked about any remedial classes, she said there weren’t any.

Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School, Rehna, Tejinder said that although being in the remote area, teachers get their transfers done but at the same time children do not show interest in studies. “Just after a few months, teachers leave after getting the transfers done. I am still trying hard to get in some teachers here. But the fact is that these students have to be pulled out of their homes to attend classes,” she said.

However, villagers of Government School Rehna and Bhood have a different tale to tell and hold the absence of staff responsible for this performance.

“What to talk of holding any extra classes for the students who failed, these teachers don’t even come here to attend regular classes. We always find students loitering outside because all the teachers aren’t here. In some cases, they even remain absent for months and later get themselves transferred,” Taj Mohammad, a resident of Rehna village, said.

He added, “Moreover, when a student has failed, isn’t it the teachers’ responsibility to make efforts and improve the child’s performance? Teachers say that children don’t attend classes and if children don’t attend the school as per what teachers say, why do they then make an effort to appear a second time after they have flunked? This is just an excuse given by the teachers,” he said.

Sarpanch of Bhood Nirmal Singh said that there is no staff in the school because of which children were not prepared. “What option do they have now? They will drop out. Not many can send their children to far-off places to study. Parents will engage their children in farming or homely work. The education department isn’t serious about the future of children. Otherwise in these summer vacations, if they hold extra classes, at least kids’ basics will improve and even they will make efforts to study harder,” he said.

With a pass percentage of just 45.49, Panchkula district came seventh from bottom in the Class X results of Haryana Board of School Education.

A total of 5,025 students appeared in the examination, of which 2,286 passed. Of those who passed were 2,523 boys and 2,502 girls.

