Haryana school admission forms ask: Parents in unclean occupation?

New admission forms for schools in Haryana are seeking information on whether an applicant’s parents are engaged in an “unclean occupation”, if he/she has a “genetic disorder”, besides seeking Aadhaar card and bank account details of the applicant. It also seeks to know, among other things, caste and religion of an applicant.

The 100-question form, sent by schools to parents as mandated by the state’s education department, seeks many other details that schools “would not usually ask for”. “The government had asked us to get parents fill out this form. Some parents have been reluctant to share certain details, such as their income or bank account statements. These are details we would not usually ask for. But we have made it clear that if there are objections, they will have to be taken up with the Government of Haryana. We have just been asked to get them filled,” said Aditi Misra, principal of DPS Sector 45, Gurgaon.

Raising objections, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded immediate withdrawal of such forms. “Since when has Aadhar become mandatory for school admission?” he tweeted on Tuesday. However, Director of Haryana Secondary Education, Rajiv Rattan, said the Aadhaar information was aimed at avoiding cases of duplicacy. “As of now, there is no case in which any student has been denied admission on the basis of Aadhaar card. If a student doesn’t have Aadhaar number at the time of admission, we can manage her or his Aadhaar card after admission to the school,” Rattan said.

One of the queries in the form seeks to know whether an applicant’s parents are “engaged in unclean occupation”.

“Students labelled as ‘untouchables’ and their parents occupation as ‘unclean’ (Haryana) Govt, taking a cue from NaMo App, … Surveillance is the DNA of BJP Khattar … It is really a Surveillance of Parents/Students… Height of insanity is the kind of pvt info of parents being sought. Calling vocation of parents unclean is absurd,” Surjewala tweeted.

However, Haryana BJP spokesperson Raman Malik justified the move. “What is wrong in asking for such information? Such details are asked to ascertain whether a student requires medical check-up or special attention. Further, there is no harm in asking details about the caste of the students. By such information, the government can know which community is lacking behind in availing education. It will enable the government to take corrective measures.”

