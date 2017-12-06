Haryana Open School class 10, 12 September exams 2017 results to be declared today at bseh.org.in

HOS results 2017: The students can view their marks at bseh.org.in. HOS results 2017: The students can view their marks at bseh.org.in.

Related News Day after BSEH results, Panchkula educationists play blame game

HOS results 2017: Board of School Education, Haryana will publish the results for Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary exams today. The exams for Subject To be Clear (STC)/ Credit Transfer Policy (CTP)/ marks improvement were held from September 27, 2017 onwards. The students can view their marks at bseh.org.in.

Dr Jagbir Singh, secretary, BSEH, said the overall pass per cent for class 10 is 25.62 per cent while for class 12, it is 23.67 per cent. A total of 52,266 students from class 10 appeared in the exam of which 13,390 have passed. As many as 38,876 students have received STC.

HOS results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Haryana Board (bseh.org.in).

Step 2: A notification will be available once the results have been declared. Click on the notification or go to the results page.

Step 3: Follow the link to the page for class 10, 12 open school results 2017.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

In the exam, 35,549 boys appeared of which 9,650 passed taking the pass percentage to 26.89 per cent. A total of 16,717 girls sat for the September exam of them, only 3,830 cleared it registering a pass percentage of 22.91 per cent.

Similarly, in the class 12 exams, 36,156 students appeared of which 8559 passed while 27,597 students received STC. In the September exam, 26,563 boys had given the exam while only 6157 have passed. The pass percentage remains 23.18 of boys while it is 25.04 per cent for girls. A total 9,593 girls have given the exam of which 2,402 passed.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd