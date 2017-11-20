Haryana Open School class 10, 12 exams 2018: Registration to begin tomorrow at bseh.org.in

Students who wish to appear for the exam can login at the official website – bseh.org to register for the exam Students who wish to appear for the exam can login at the official website – bseh.org to register for the exam

The online application process will start for the Haryana State Open School’s Secondary/ Senior Secondary exams 2018 from November 21. Students who wish to appear for the exam can log in at the official website – bseh.org and pay the fees.

Board of School Education, Haryana will conduct the class 10 and 12 exams between February and March. The last date to submit the application fees (Rs 800) is by December 11. In case of late submission, the candidate has to shell out Rs 100 more by December 12.

It is Rs 1100 from December 19 to 25 and from December 26 to January 1, the fees go up by Rs 1800. For the secondary exams, the candidates have to submit the birth certificate or the SLC (school leaving certificate), secondary certificate

In 2017, there were 55,654 HOS candidates from Class 10 and 57,460 candidates from Class 12.

Last year, the HBSE open school result was declared on May 31 and the pass percentage for class 10 was at 53.78 and for class 12 at 34 per cent. In Class 10, (CTP/STC), 16,765 students appeared for the exam out of which 9,016 had passed while 7,358 students got STC. The passing percentage of boys was 54.14 while girls were at 53.08 per cent.

