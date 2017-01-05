Haryana: Lakhs of govt school students left ‘out in cold’

Over 30 per cent students of government schools in Haryana are yet to get allowance from the government for winter uniform. Reason? The account numbers of banks that the students had submitted to their schools were found to be incorrect. As a result, money could not be deposited in their accounts. The Haryana government had for the first time decided to deposit money in the bank account of every student directly. The accounts were to be connected to Aadhaar. A sum of Rs 800 was to be provided to every student till Class VIII for winter uniform.

Watch What Else Is Making News

More than 16 lakh students have enrolled in primary and middle government schools of Haryana. However, in over 30 per cent cases, money has not reached the students. The government has now asked officials to verify the account numbers to help students get the allowance for their winter uniforms.

Sample this. At the Government Primary School in Kutail, Gharaunda, in Karnal district, of the 400 students enrolled, only around half have got the allowance. A similar situation prevails in many other schools.

Deepak Goswami, general secretary of Rajkiya Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, Haryana, said, “The month of December has already passed and the students are awaiting their allowance for uniforms. While the government announced the decision to directly transfer money to the accounts of students, the ground realities have not been taken into consideration. There are many students who do not have accounts. In some cases, the parents got the Aadhaar cards of their wards made with a different name, while they are enrolled in school with another. Due to this, there is a problem in linking the accounts to Aadhaar.”

Goswami added that in case of migrant population, there is a problem in opening accounts due to lack of proof. Further, due to demonetisation, there were long queues at banks. While, banks had no time to open new accounts, the parents, in whose accounts money was transferred, found it difficult to withdraw it.

Government school teachers stated that since a majority of the government school students come from economically weaker sections, they might use the money for something else instead of getting uniforms for their children.

Earlier, the government used to transfer funds to bank accounts of school management committees, which in turn used to provide uniforms to the students.