Haryana Judicial Services prelims: 2 who ‘offered’ exam paper emerged toppers, HC told

IN A major revelation in the paper-leak case of the Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination, two candidates — accused of offering the paper to another candidate for of Rs 1 crore — have been found to have topped the general and reserved categories list with exceptionally high marks and minimum errors.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, which is hearing a petition seeking an inquiry into the subordinate judiciary exam paper leak case on Monday, stayed the declaration of the result and asked its Recruitment Registrar to file an affidavit on August 30 in a sealed cover, containing the names of all the court officials involved in the examination process.

“A perusal of the result shows that Sunita is topping the general category with exceptionally high marks whereas Sushila is topping in the reserved category with exceptionally high marks. Both have minimum errors,” said Justice Kuldip Singh after the petitioner counsel, Manjeet Singh, prayed for examination of the results of two candidates.

“The Registrar (Recruitment) of this Court… is also directed to file his personal affidavit in a sealed cover before this Court, stating as to who had handled the examination papers right from the time it was set till it was distributed in the examination hall and also disclose the names of the officials/officers, who were deputed in handling and printing of the papers officially and whether anybody else entered the room, where the papers were printed without being deputed for the same.”

A candidate in the examination, Suman, has claimed that she was contacted by the two women with an offer that they have got the examination paper and a day before the exam, at least two questions were disclosed to her.

Suman’s counsel had earlier produced a CD of the conversation with the two women in question and sought a CBI inquiry into the case.

“It is observed that since the result of HCS (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Examination is held up, the entire recruitment process has been put on hold. There is already shortage of judges in subordinate courts. The matter needs to be decided expeditiously,” said Justice Kuldip Singh while directing all the respondents, including the two women in question and the Haryana government, to file their reply by August 30.

The High Court has said in case the respondents do not file their replies, it will proceed to make an interim arrangement to see that the examination period is not held up for an indefinite period.

The preliminary exam for 109 posts was conducted last month by the High Court Registrar (Recruitment).

