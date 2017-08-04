HTET 2014-15 Level 3 result declared at bseh.org

The result of HTET was held back due to Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision. The result of HTET was held back due to Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the results of Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) PGT 2014-15 at bseh.org. As per reports, nearly 1.37 lakh candidates appeared for this exam.

The result of HTET was held back due to Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decision. A plea was filed by some candidates seeking one mark each for five questions. Therefore, the revised results are announced on August 4. Here’s how to check result by following the steps written below:

HTET 2014-15 result, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘HTET Level 3 result 2014-15′ link

Step 3: A new page will open displaying region-wise results.

Step 4: A pdf file will open. Check your registration number and name

Step 6: Download the HTET result and take a print out

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written test. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for the interview.

