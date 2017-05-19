Haryana HBSE class 10 exams 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow, know how to download

Haryana HBSE class 10 results 2017: The state board exams were conducted from March 7 at 1618 exam centres. Haryana HBSE class 10 results 2017: The state board exams were conducted from March 7 at 1618 exam centres.

Haryana HBSE class 10 results 2017: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) will declare the results for the class 10 secondary examination tomorrow. Students who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the HBSE official website and keep a tab on this page to be updated when the results are declared.

The state board exams were conducted from March 7 at 1618 exam centres. A total of 3,88,205 students appeared for the exam of whom 1,43,676 are girls and 1,75,166 are boys. About 55,654 students appeared for the exams from class 10 Open Schools.

The results for haryana class 12 boards have already been declared and 1,36,008 students have passed out of 2,10,867 candidates who had appeared for the exams. About 42,245 students will be appearing for the compartment examinations while 30,966 students failed. Rural students fared better than city students with a pass percentage of 66.92 compared to the cities’ 60.26 per cent.

Steps to download the results for the HBSE class 10 exams 2017:

– Go to the official website of the board (bseh.org.in) or indiaresults.com.

– Click on the notification for the class 10 results 2017.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and take a print out for further reference.

