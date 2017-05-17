Haryana: HBSE Class 10, 12 results to release this week, check result declaration dates

HBSE results 2017: The results will be declared on bseh.org.in HBSE results 2017: The results will be declared on bseh.org.in

HBSE results 2017: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will release the results of Class 12 and Class 10 board examinations this week. A senior official informed the indianexpress.com that the Haryana Board is likely to release the result of Class 12 on May 18, that is, tomorrow. “The evaluation of answer sheets are over and HBSE is ready with the results. We’ll today decide the result declaration date. We will first release marks of Class 12 students as many educational institutes like Delhi University’s admission process will begin from next week, ” said the official.

The results of Class 10 will be released two days later. The examination for both classes was begun in March 2017.

About 7,51,766 students will appear for Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Senior Secondary/ Secondary examination.

Steps to download HBSE results 2017

Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Click on Class 12th results 2017

A new page will open

Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

The results will be displayed

Download and take a print out

Read | BSEH: Over 7.5 lakh students to appear in Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exam 2017

Last year, nearly 2.5 lakh students had appeared for the the HBSE Class 12 examinations and the pass percentage was 53.96 per cent. The girls outnumbered boys by scoring 70.77 per cent while boys were at 55.79 per cent among boys.

About HBSE:

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.

For more education news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd