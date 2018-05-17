HBSE 12th results 2018: The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in HBSE 12th results 2018: The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in

HBSE 12th results 2018: The results of Haryana Board Class 12 examinations will be declared on May 18. All the candidatres who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, bseh.org.in. The official also mentioned that the result of class 10 examination is expected to release by May 21.

A total of 3,83,499 students had appeared in the class 10 examinations, while 2,46,462 students in the Class 12 exams that was held from March 7 to April 2, 2018. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April.

Haryana HBSE 12th results 2018: When and Where to check

The board will declare the results tomorrow, May 18, 2018. The result will be available at the official website, bseh.org.in, apart from it, the students can check the results through examresults.net/haryana, indiaresults.com.

The HBSE registered narly 4,976 unfair means cases (UMC) during the Class 12 and 10 exams. The cases of cheating this year were less than the previous year when the board caught 5,300 students cheating during the exams.

In 2017, about 2.50 lakh applicants appeared for the Class 12 exams of which, 1.19 lakh were boys and 92,655 were girls. The overall pass percentage was 64.5 per cent. In Class 10, 3.18 lakh students attended the exam, including 1.75 lakh boys and 1.43 lakh girls.

