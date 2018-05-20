Haryana HBSE 10th result 2018: When and where to check

HBSE 10th result 2018: The students can check the results through bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com. HBSE 10th result 2018: The students can check the results through bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com.

HBSE 10th result 2018: The Board of School Education, Haryana, will announce the results of Class 10 examinations tomorrow, May 21. Over a lakh of candidates had appeared for the examinations this year that was conducted from March 8 to March 31. The results will be available at bseh.org.in, once released. The students can also check the results through the third party website, indiaresults.com.

In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference. The result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

HBSE 10th result 2018: When and where to check

The results will be declared tomorrow, May 21, 2018. The students can check the results through bseh.org.in, indiaresults.com.

The Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination and the result has been uploaded on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment. The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar.

