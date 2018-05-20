HBSE 10th result 2018 Date and Time: Result to be declared at bseh.org.in

HBSE 10th result 2018: The secondary school examination 2018 was conducted from March 8 to March 31. The secondary school examination 2018 was conducted from March 8 to March 31.

HBSE 10th result 2018: The result of Class 10 examination will be declared tomorrow, on Monday May 21 by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), Bhiwani. All those students who had appeared for the same will be able to check their respective scores at the official website — bseh.org.in, once released. If due to heavy traffic one is unable to open the website, he/she may also check the results at indiaresults.com. The secondary school examination 2018 was conducted from March 8 to March 31.

In order to check their results, students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready. Once released, they are required to visit the above mentioned official website and enter the required details such as roll number, etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference. Result can also be checked through cell phones. In order to check, students should SMS – RESULTHB10<space>ROLLNUMBER – to 56263.

HBSE 10th result 2018: Date and time

HBSE Class 10 exams had started on March 8 and concluded on March 30. A total of 3,83,499 students registered for the exam. About 1.18 lakh class 10 students of the Open School appeared this time for the exam while 77,586 Class 12 students gave exam in March-April. The Board is also taking measures to make the online evaluation of the upcoming examination of D.L.Ed Secondary and Senior Secondary (academic, re-appear, open school) July 2018.

Meanwhile, the Board has also announced the result of Class 12 examination and the result has been uploaded on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. A total of 2,22,388 candidates appeared for their Senior Secondary (Academic) examination with as many as 1,41,973 have passed the exam and 49,163 students have got a compartment. The toppers Naveen and Heena are from Hisar.

