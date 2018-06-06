Haryana: Govt promises help to only student from Panchkula village who cleared Class X exam

Musra, who scored 69 per cent marks, was the only one of her batch to be promoted to Class XI. Last year, all 41 students who wrote the exam in Class X had failed. Musra, who scored 69 per cent marks, was the only one of her batch to be promoted to Class XI. Last year, all 41 students who wrote the exam in Class X had failed.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma on Tuesday offered to help Musra Khatun (15), the only student from her class and village to pass the Class 10 Haryana Board exams in two years. Taking note of The Indian Express report, published on Tuesday — ‘Musra Khatun becomes first to pass Class 10 in village in two years’, the Education Minister said, “I just want to convey that we won’t let the girl’s education suffer at all. The state government will provide transport facilities to her for her higher education in the best school. We will do everything to facilitate her. I have also decided to visit the village to meet her the way I did in Hisar to meet a girl topper recently.”

When asked about what the government will do to help students who have failed in the Rehna village, the Education Minister added, “I will be able to tell what all can be done to improve the situation there only after visiting the school. I will see if the school can be combined with another government school nearby and will ensure provision of proper strength of teachers.”

Asked if the school had been neglected by the government because it was a Muslim majority village, Sharma said, “No there is nothing like that at all. Education of all our daughters, irrespective of any caste or religion, is the government’s priority.”

Musra, who scored 69 per cent marks, was the only one of her batch to be promoted to Class XI. Last year, all 41 students who wrote the exam in Class X had failed. The school has 150 students from Class IX to XII and just five teachers. Musra, who wants to become a doctor, said she was worried there were not enough teachers to teach Science to Class XI and XII students in the school.

