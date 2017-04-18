Haryana government to set up university in Gurugram

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

The Haryana Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday approved a Bill for setting up a state university at Gurugram. The Bill will be introduced in the upcoming session of Vidhan Sabha, an official spokesman said here. The main campus of the state university will be at village Kankarola located at a distance of about 15 km from Gurugram.

The university will impart education, training and research in multi-disciplinary fields, he said. It has also been decided to transfer 373 kanals and 19 marla of land belonging to Gram Panchayat Kankarola to the proposed university at Gurugram on lease basis.

Read | HSSC PGT Computer Science test 2017: Results declared for 424 posts, check here

There is need to double the number of educational institutions by 2020 to accommodate the unprecedented growth of students in higher education, and also to achieve 30 per cent gross enrollment ratio, the spokesman said.

Read | New pilot scheme to free students from school bags in Haryana

“There is a huge scope and the new university will open new vistas, horizons and opportunities of higher education for the students of the region in particular, and the state, in general,” he said.

For more stories on Haryana education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now