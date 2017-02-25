Haryana government to provide computer training to 840 girls

The Haryana Women Development Corporation (HWDC) and the Technical Education Department will take 840 girls from urban and semi-urban villages in the state under its wing. The Haryana Women Development Corporation (HWDC) and the Technical Education Department will take 840 girls from urban and semi-urban villages in the state under its wing.

The Haryana Government on Friday said that it would provide girls with computer training. For this, The Haryana Women Development Corporation (HWDC) and the Technical Education Department will take 840 girls from urban and semi-urban villages in the state under its wing.

Girls who are currently studying in classes 10 plus two in urban, semi-urban and big villages can apply for the programme by submitting their applications to the District Manager of their district’s HWDC. The students will be trained in two batches with at least 40 girls in each batch.

The students below the poverty line will be given preference, a spokesperson told PTI. Basic knowledge of computers, MS Office, typing tutor, database management, internet, emailing and tallying are some topics that will be taught that will be taught during the training.

This adds to the efforts of the Haryana government to provide better education and a safer environment for girl students in the state. In October, last year, the Haryana government had directed the Transport Department to seek the requirement of special buses for female students.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said one of the priorities of the government was to provide safe and convenient transport facility for girls studying in colleges. In December, the government increased the travelling distance limit with free bus pass for female students studying in colleges and universities from 60 kilometres to 150 kilometres.

