Haryana government to open 29 new government women colleges

New government women colleges will be established at 29 different locations by the Haryana government for convenience of girls. New government women colleges will be established at 29 different locations by the Haryana government for convenience of girls.

New government women colleges will be established at 29 different locations by the Haryana government for convenience of girls. While addressing the audience at the ‘Meet the CM’ programme here, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government is taking various steps for the empowerment of women, strengthening of infrastructure and industry, and welfare of farmers and youth.

“A scheme has been prepared to open women college within a radius of every 20 kilometers in the state so that our

daughters need not travel far to get education,” he said.

“Besides, science stream have been made mandatory in the all the new colleges being set up in the state to promote the subject among the students,” the chief minister said, adding that his government was making concerted efforts to promote qualitative education in the state. He said the state government also wants to set up maths laboratory at block level.

“We are working with the mantra of ‘WIFY’ (women, infrastructure and industry, farmers and youth),” he added. Khattar was the chief guest of the programme organised on the occasion of ‘National Youth Day’ to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He also urged the students to take inspiration and lessons from Vivekananda’s life.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd