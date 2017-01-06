Haryana government seeks information on staff in schools

A spokesman of the department said that the state government has been seriously considering taking over the staff working on sanctioned and aided posts in these schools. (Express photo) A spokesman of the department said that the state government has been seriously considering taking over the staff working on sanctioned and aided posts in these schools. (Express photo)

The Haryana School Education Department has directed all private and aided schools to submit information regarding the staff working on sanctioned or aided posts by January 9. While stating this in Chandigarh on Friday, a spokesman of the department said that the state government has been seriously considering taking over the staff working on sanctioned and aided posts in these schools.

A detailed format had been devised for this purpose, under which detailed description of management committee, land under management committee of the school, last two years’ annual income of school besides fee and government aid, financial statements, copy of constitution of management committee, description of school building, teachers and other staff working among other things have been sought from the school managements, he said.

He added that the information had to be gathered by all district authorities of the department in a campaign mode by personally visiting the premises or offices of the concerned schools. The information gathered would have to be forwarded to the headquarters before January 9, 2017 through special messenger of the district administration, the spokesman said.

All the district education officers and district elementary education officers have been directed to keep all district offices of the department open on January 7 and 8 for this purpose.

