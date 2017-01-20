Haryana government releases list of ‘fake technical colleges’

A list of technical education institutions “not approved” by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is available on the AICTE website. (source: Thinkstock) A list of technical education institutions “not approved” by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is available on the AICTE website. (source: Thinkstock)

In a bid to check bogus technical colleges duping students by offering diplomas and degrees in various courses, the Haryana government has put the names of such educational institutions on a website and issued guidelines in this regard, an official said today.

A list of technical education institutions “not approved” by the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is available on the AICTE website at http://www.aicte-india.org, under the link ‘Statistics’, sub-link ‘Unapproved Institutions’, the spokesman of the Department of Technical Education said.

Similarly, a list of “fake universities” is also available on the University Grants Commission (UGC) website at http://www.ugc.ac.in under the link ‘For Students’, sub-link ‘Fake Universities’. Lists of unapproved technical institutions and fake universities are regularly updated by AICTE and UGC on their websites, he said.

A list of approved technical education institutions in Haryana is available on the website of Technical Education

Department, Haryana that is http://www.techeduhry.gov.in.

