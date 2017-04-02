Haryana government buys 5,000 15-book sets of Deendayal Upadhyay’s speeches, writings

The Haryana government has bought 5,000 sets of books of RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay’s speeches and writings at a cost of Rs 2 crore for libraries of Haryana’s schools and colleges as well as for all its government departments. Each set comprises 15 books. The process for purchase was initiated after the Delhi-based publisher of the books, Prabhat Prakashan, wrote to the government asking it to buy 5,000 copies of “Deendyal Upadhyay Sampoorna Vangmaya”, a compilation of all his speeches and writings. The letter said the books were launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah and RSS Sarkaryvaha Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Further, the letter said though each set of 15 books costs Rs 6,000 and the publishing house would give a discount of Rs 2,000 per set. On January 9, a meeting was chaired by R K Khullar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, to discuss the purchase and was also attended by the then Director Higher Education Mohd Shayin, Director Information, Public Relations and Languages Sameer Pal Srow, Director of Urban Local Bodies Shekhar Vidyarthi and officers from the departments of secondary education, elementary education and technical education.

As per the minutes of the meeting, the purchase was initiated on the directions of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The minutes of the meeting record that “it was decided to purchase 5,000 sets of books for the libraries and educational institutions of the State.” Of this, the Department of Secondary Education is to buy 3,189 sets at a cost of Rs 1.27 crore and Department of Higher Education 1,450 books at the cost of Rs 58 lakh for the libraries of secondary and high schools. Further, it was decided that 300 books will be purchased by Department of Technical continued on page 2

Education at a cost of Rs 12 lakh and 61 books by Department of Information, Public Relations and Languages at a cost of Rs 2.44 lakh. Samvad Society, which is part of the government’s publicity wing, was directed to immediately release advance payment to the publisher on behalf of the departments concerned, which are to reimburse the society within a month. A Haryana government officer, not wishing to be named, said a meeting was held and it was decided to purchase the books for the benefit of the students. Rajesh Khullar, Principal Secretary to CM, and Rakesh Gupta, Additional PS to CM, did not respond to messages.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now