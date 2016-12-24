Haryana Education Department to appoint principals for 240 schools

Haryana Education Department Friday said it will soon appoint principals for 240 government schools in the state.

While stating this here today, Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department, P K Das, said that Finance Department had sanctioned creation of posts in these schools, which were upgraded in 2014.

He said that the principals could not be appointed as the posts were not created in these schools at the time of upgradation. However, with the Finance Department’s sanction, the appointments would soon be made.

Das said that 600 posts of principal were lying vacant in the Department, which were filled through promotions of school head master and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

He said that while some people had raised objection over seniority list of PGT, the seniority list was now being given final form after scrutiny as per the orders of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

These posts would soon be filled through promotion of eligible candidates according to prescribed criteria, he added.

For more education news, click here