Haryana: Centre to amend law to introduce board exams for class V, VIII, says Ram Bilas Sharma

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma (File Photo) Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma (File Photo)

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma Wednesday said that the Centre would amend the Right to Education Act to introduce Board examinations for Classes V and VIII in 2017-18. He said this replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal during the ongoing Budget Session in the Vidhan Sabha. He added that no detention policy was implemented during the tenure of the previous state government “which had an adverse impact on the quality of education”. Ram Bilas Sharma said that the present government had revoked this policy and started conducting monthly tests which resulted in considerable improvement in quality of school education.

In reply to another question asked by BJP MLA Prem Lata, Sharma said that the state government has constituted Special Juvenile Police Unit in each district under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police or Assistant Commissioner of Police. He went on to say that the state government was committed towards ensuring security and safety of its residents, especially children. He said that 3,410 children including 1,628 boys and 1,782 girls went missing during the last two years, of these 1,144 boys and 1,217 girls were traced. The number of missing children up to 12 years of age was 912 whereas number of children between 12 to 18 years of age was 2,498.

He said that the National Informatics Centre had developed a national portal, ‘Track the Missing Child’, in which data of not only missing children, but also of those traced or found was being maintained properly. The police department is also using this portal which is proving very helpful for tracking missing children, he added.