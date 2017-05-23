Haryana bungles with Class X results, releases, then revises

In a major embarrassment, the Board of School Education, Haryana, on Monday was forced to withdraw its Class X result hours after announcing it. The result was withdrawn after the Board realised a goof-up in the compilation of marks that led to the wrong merit list being announced. The revised result was announced at 7 pm Monday. Two officers of the Board were held responsible for the mistake in compiling the results. Both were placed under suspension and the revised merit list was declared after four hours.

At the first instance, marks of 1,023 students, who had scored 100 marks in various subjects, were counted incorrectly during the compilation of results. As a result, the state topper, as declared in the revised merit list issued later, featured no where on the bungled merit list. In the revised result, Yudhvir — a student of VN Senior Secondary School, Rania, district Sirsa — was declared the state topper with 499 out of 500 marks.

The result was first announced at 3 pm in Bhiwani – the Board’s headquarters. While schools could access the detailed results by 4 pm, the result was withdrawn at about 5.30 pm. It was only at 7 pm that the revised result was announced. Board Chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said, “Class X students appear for six exams of 100 marks each and the best of five is taken for calculating the percentage. However, due to a technical error the computer did not pick the number 100. So, 100 marks scored by students in any subject were not added when calculating the average score based on best of five subjects. The mistake was rectified immediately and the merit list was announced again. The overall pass percentage, however, remained same.”

Yudhvir said, “When the result was announced, initially, I had not even scored 400 marks. I was shocked… I figured nowhere in the merit list. My teachers approached Board officials and pointed out possibility of some error.” “I want to become an astrophysicist,” added Yudhvir, whose father, Jasvir, is a farmer and mother, Sarabjit Kaur, a homemaker.

While the revised result brought cheer for Yudhvir and many others like him, it cut short the celebrations of those who were declared toppers on the first merit list. Monika Rani, a student of Senior Model High School, Bhirdana in Fatehabad district, was elated when she was announced the state topper. She scored 493 marks out of 500. On the revised merit list, Monika slipped to fifth position. Her father Het Ram said, “She has not stopped crying since the revised list was announced and is not speaking to anyone. She was very excited when she got to know that she had topped in the state.”

