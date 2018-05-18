HBSE BSEH 12th results 2018: How to check at bseh.org.in

BSEH 12th results 2018: The Haryana Board will announce the result today BSEH 12th results 2018: The Haryana Board will announce the result today

BSEH 12th results 2018: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) will announce the result of Class 12 today at pm. Students can access their result on bseh.org.in and indiaresults.com. The students can also download the app – Education Board Bhiwani Haryana from Google store. Class 12 exams were started from March 7 and were conducted from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This year, a total of 8,19,15 students appeared for their HBSE exams of which, 3.80 lakh attended the Class 10 while 2.40 lakh attended their Class 12 exams.

There are about two lakh students from open school and also those who are re-appearing for their board exams. The results will be announced by Dr Jagbir Singh, secretary, BSEH. The Board is mulling the time of release, however, the result is ready and they might upload it in the evening.

BSEH 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log in to the official website – bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: Click on Class 12th results 2018

Step 4: A new page will open

Step 5: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 6: The results will be displayed

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Last year’s pass percentage was 64.50 where the girls outnumbered the boys by scoring 73.44 pass percentage while boys are at 57.58 per cent.

Rewari boy Harish Sharma from science stream had topped the exam by scoring 491 marks. In commerce stream, Urvashi from Vijeta Public school scored 490 marks. In arts stream, first position was jointly shared by Smile from Aarohi Model school registered and Kusum from Sant Vivekanand Vidyapeeth. Out of 500, both have scored 483 marks.

As many as 2.10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1.36 lakh passed while 42,245 got compartment and 30,966 students failed.

About HBSE

The Haryana Board of School Education was established in 1969. The Board conducts the examinations at the middle, matric (secondary or high school) and senior secondary school (academic and vocational) levels, twice a year, in the state of Haryana through its affiliated schools.

