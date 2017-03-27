Haryana Board: Teacher caught helping students cheat in science paper

After UP Board, mass cheating was reported from the Class 10 Haryana Board examinations by students of a government school in Jhajjar. During the science paper of Class 10, a female invigilator was caught on camera reading out the answers to students from an answer key.

With this, the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) claims on security measures fall flat.

As the Indian Express reported last week, as many as 192 unfair means cases (UMC) have been registered in the exam. Also, it has cancelled Class 12 geography exam at a centre in Ladan of Jhajjar district due to cheating. For dereliction of duty during the exams, three supervisors were relieved.

A spokesperson of the Board said flying squads visited all districts and 26 cases of cheating were reported in Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Jind, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Nuh districts. Further, 15 cases of cheating were detected in Jhajjar, Rohtak and Sirsa. Rapid Action Force of the board found 35 cases of cheating. A case of impersonation was also registered in Bhiwani.

Read | Uttar Pradesh Board exams 2017: Mass cheating at Ballia, Mathura schools

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd