HBSE classes 10th and 12th compartment/ reappear exam 2017: Results declared, check online at bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment/ improvement examination at bseh.org.in. The Haryana Board had conducted the exam on July 27 for students who flunked in a subject or two.

As per an official release, BSEH has said that keeping the interests of students in mind, for the first time, the results were released within a month post the compartment / improvement examination.

HBSE results 2017, here’s how to check compartment/ improvement exam results

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the HBSE, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Haryana Board results 2017’ displayed under the “What’s New” section

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page. Enter your roll number and other details as required

Step 4: Your results will be available when you click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Check and save a copy of the result to your computer for future use.

The overall pass percentage of class 10 or secondary stands at 38.64 per cent. A total of 17622 appeared in the exam of which 6810 have passed while, 9598 students have got compartment and 1146 have failed. The pass percentage registered of girls is 38.68 while boys too do not lag behind by scoring 38.62 per cent.

The pass percentage of class 12 or senior secondary is 44.94. A total of 46716 students appeared for the examination of which 20994 have passed while 20692 got a compartment. The girls have outperformed boys by scoring 47.16 per cent while boys registered a pass percentage of 43.76.

