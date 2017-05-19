Haryana Board Class XII results out: Pass percentage up by 2; Rewari tops list

Students of Government Senior Secondary School in Rohtak celebrate their Class XII results on Thursday. Express photo Students of Government Senior Secondary School in Rohtak celebrate their Class XII results on Thursday. Express photo

The results of Class XII of Haryana Board of School Education announced on Thursday saw a marginal improvement as compared to the last year, with pass percentage this year going up to 64.50 compared to 62.40 last year, when the pass percentage had dipped following the implementation of marks moderation policy in the state. Girls continued to perform better with a pass percentage of 73.44 against 57.58 among boys.

District Rewari put up the best performance with a pass percentage of 74.41, followed by Jhajjar with pass percentage of 71.51. The district had a pass percentage of 65.50 last year. Faridabad continued with a poor performance with just 47.86 per cent of students passing. Gurugram, the millennium city of Haryana, also fared poorly with just 52.01 percent students passing the Class 12 exams.

Read | Haryana Board Class 12 results announced, Rewari’s Harish Sharma is the topper

Rewari boy Harish Sharma, a student of the science stream at Vivekananda Senior Secondary School, Kosli, topped in the state, scoring 489 out of 500 marks. Urvashi, a student of Vijeta Public School, Karnal, topped in the commerce stream scoring 490 out of 500 marks, while Smile, a student of Aarohi Model Senior Secondary School, Fatehabad, topped in the arts stream scoring 483 out of 500 marks.

Announcing the results at Bhiwani, Chairman of the Board Dr Jagbir Singh said that 2,10,867 students appeared in the examination, out of which 1,36,008 passed. As many as 42,245 students received compartment and 30,966 failed. In correspondence examination, 1,18,866 students appeared out of which 68,446 passed and 67,562 girls passed out of 92,001 appeared.

Haryana’s Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said government schools had out performed private schools and girls had outshone boys, which was a matter of pride. A Board spokesperson said that for the first time, Aadhaar numbers are being mentioned on certificates. Candidates can see their results on the Board’s website http://www.bseh.org.in. The result could also be seen on mobile app of the Board which can be downloaded from Google Play Store at “Education Board Bhiwani Haryana”.

For more HBSE news, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now