Haryana board Class XII results declared, girls outshine boys

Heena and Naveen (right), both from Hisar, top Class XII Haryana board exams on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Heena and Naveen (right), both from Hisar, top Class XII Haryana board exams on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Girls have outperformed boys in the Class XII examinations conducted by Haryana Board of School Education, the results of which were declared on Friday. As many as 63.84 per cent students have cleared the exam. Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said that girls have beaten boys with a pass percentage of 72.38 and 57.1 respectively.

“This time the pass percentage in rural areas is 64.75 whereas it is 62.04 per cent in the urban centres. Credit for this goes to Haryana government for paying more attention towards school education and the hard work of teachers and children,” Sharma said in a statement issued here. “A total of 1,24,242 boys had appeared in the examination, of which 70,936 have passed and of 98,146 girls, 71,037 have passed,” said Chairman of the board Jagbir Singh who declared the results, along with Secretary Dhirendra Khadgata in Bhiwani on Friday.

“As many as 2,22,388 students had appeared in the senior secondary examination, of which 1,41,973 students have passed. As many as 49,163 have got compartments and 31,252 students have failed,” the board chairman said. Singh added that the students can check their results at http://www.bseh.org.in and http://www.indiaresults.com. “Result can also be checked on a mobile app, developed by the board, which can be downloaded from Google Play by searching Education Board Bhiwani Haryana,” he said. For the first time, the board has decided to keep the certificates and results of students in DigiLocker safe.

Singh added that overall the first position has been bagged by two students, Naveen of Holy Child Senior Secondary School, Surya Nagar, Hisar, and Heena of Government Senior Secondary School, Patel Nagar, Hisar, by scoring 491 out of 500. Similarly, the second position was bagged by Sweetie of Galaxy Senior Secondary School, Bawania, Mahendragarh, and Gurmeet of M D Girls’ School, Narwana, Jind, with 489 marks, while Nishu of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls, Nagura, Jind, came third with 488 out of 500. Khadgata said that the students who wish to apply for re-checking of their answer sheets can apply online with the prescribed fee within 20 days from the date of declaration of result. The fee for re-checking is Rs 800 for candidates belonging to Below Poverty Line category and Rs 1,000 for general students.

“Private candidates can register for supplementary examination to be held in July 2018 with a fee of Rs 700 from May 25 to June 13. The registration with late fee of Rs 100 will be from June 14 to 18. Similarly, the registration with late fee of Rs 300 will be from June 19 to 23 and with late fee of Rs 1,000 will be from June 24 to 30,” the secretary said.

