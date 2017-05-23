Haryana: 50 per cent students fail Class X exam

One out of two students who took the Class X examination conducted by Haryana Board of School Education failed, the results announced by board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh on Monday revealed. The state recorded 50.49 per cent pass percentage, with 1.59 lakh of the 3.15 examinees passing the board exam. While the pass percentage among boys was 46.52, girls fared better with 55.30 per cent. This year’s result is a marginal improvement from last year’s, when the overall pass percentage was 48.88 per cent.

Among the districts, Jhajjar fared the best with a pass percentage of 65.47 per cent, followed by Mahindergarh where 64.71 per cent students passed. Sonepat finished third this time with a pass percentage of 62.94 per cent. Among the worst performers were Faridabad and Yamunanagar with a pass percentage of 38.8 and 38.83, respectively.

