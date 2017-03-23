Haryana: 192 cases of cheating in Board exams

BOARD OF School Education Haryana (BSEH) has registered 192 unfair means cases (UMC) on Wednesday. Also, it has cancelled Class XII geography exam at a centre in Ladan of Jhajjar district due to cheating. For dereliction of duty during the exams, three supervisors were relieved. Of these, one supervisor was relieved after a check was conducted by the flying squad led by BSEH chairman Dr Jagbir Singh.

A spokesperson of the Board said flying squads visited all districts and 26 cases of cheating were reported in Bhiwani, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Jind, Mahendragarh, Sonepat, Yamunanagar and Nuh districts. Further, 15 cases of cheating were detected in Jhajjar, Rohtak and Sirsa. Rapid Action Force of the board found 35 cases of cheating. A case of impersonation was also registered in Bhiwani.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now