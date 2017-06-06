Harvard University withdraws admission offers from students over offensive online comments

The Harvard Crimson, the school’s student newspaper, reported, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. (AP Photo) The Harvard Crimson, the school’s student newspaper, reported, that Harvard revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. (AP Photo)

Harvard University has s revoked the admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages. The Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper, said the students posted images and comments in a private Facebook group mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust and racial minorities.

The newspaper reported that several group members said at least 10 people were told by Harvard in April that their acceptances had been withdrawn. The Crimson did not identify the students. A Harvard spokeswoman said that the school doesn’t comment on the admission status of individual students.

Harvard tells admitted students that offers can be withdrawn for behavior that “brings into question their honesty, maturity or moral character.”

As per reports, one person called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child “pi?ata time,” according to The Crimson. Others made fun about the Holocaust, sexual assault and child abuse.

As per ABC new, the students had created the Facebook group as a spinoff from a 100-member group created for the Class of 2021. In this, the students were required to post provocative memes in the bigger group before being allowed into the smaller one, which was at one point called “Harvard memes for horny bourgeois teens.”

