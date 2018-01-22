Gulbarga University BCom Sem 3rd exam 2017 result declared at gug.ac.in

Gulbarga University BCom result: The result of BCom 3rd semester exam, conducted in November 2017, has been released. The result of BCom 3rd semester exam, conducted in November 2017, has been released.

Gulbarga University BCom result: The result of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) 3rd semester exam, conducted in November 2017, has been released by the Gulbarga University, Karnataka. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website – gug.ac.in. The result of 2nd semester exam was released in November last year. The university was established in 1980 by an Act of Karnataka State. Over 3500 students are enrolled for various post-graduate, MPhil and PhD programmes in various disciplines, every year.

Gulbarga University BCom result 2017, steps to check scores

Step 1: Log on to the official website gug.ac.in

Step 2: Under ‘Important links’, click on ‘Results’

Step 3: You will automatically be taken to indiaresults page

Step 4: Click on ‘BCom III sem exam result November 2017’

Step 5: In the provided field, enter your roll number or name and click on ‘Get result’

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd