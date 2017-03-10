GUJCET to be conducted on May 11

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced Thursday that the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) will be conducted on May 11. As per the government’s notification issued on November 16,2016, the entrance examination for degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for non medical (group A), Group B (medical) and both (group AB) streams will be conducted by GSHSEB for the session 2017-18 on May 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The GUJCET will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum with multiple choice based questions in chemistry, physics, biology and mathematics. Each subject carries 40 marks and a time limit of 60 minutes.