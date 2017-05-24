GUJCET results: 1,327 get above 99 percentile

As many as 1,327 out of 1,32,391 candidates, who had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) on May 10, have received above 99 percentile marks. The results were declared by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Tuesday.

Of the 1,327 top scorers, 665 are from non-medical stream and 662 from medical.

The students will get admissions in engineering and pharmacy courses based on their ranks in GUJCET.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now