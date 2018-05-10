GUJCET result 2018: The result will be available at gujcet.gseb.org on May 10, at 9 am GUJCET result 2018: The result will be available at gujcet.gseb.org on May 10, at 9 am

GUJCET result 2018: The results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations will be announced tomorrow, on May 10, at 9 am. The students can check the results through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. Due to heavy traffic if the websites go slow, the students can check the results through the third party website, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Earlier the answer keys were released on May 1. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations at 34 centres across the state of Gujarat.

Though many students skipped the examination, nearly 350 candidates appeared for all the four exams of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, for admissions to engineering and medical courses. In the first session on Physics and Chemistry, which was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, 1,34,979 students appeared for the exam out of a total of 1,36,498 applications. Around 73,171 students took the second session of the test, on Biology, out of 74,048 candidates. In the last session which was on Mathematics, out of the 62,761 registered candidates, only 61,981 took the exam.

GUJCET result 2018: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number or roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

GUJCET result 2018: How to check via app

-Visit the google play store

-Download the app as per rating

-Pre-register your registration or roll number

-Alert will be appeared on the screen, soon the declaration of results.

From 2017, the state government made GUJCET compulsory for admissions in engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. The Gujarat government opted out of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that is conducted by the CBSE on the ground that Gujarati-medium students were not able to do well in JEE.

Last year, out of 1.34 lakh registered candidates, 1.32 lakh appeared for Physics and Chemistry examination which was a combined paper while for pharmacy colleges, 67,963 students appeared in Biology out of 68,983 registered number. Mathematics exam witnessed 66890 students who appeared out of 67,814 registered candidates.

