GUJCET result 2018 Date and Time: When and where to check

GUJCET result 2018: The results will be available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org on May 10 from 9 am GUJCET result 2018: The results will be available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org on May 10 from 9 am

GUJCET result 2018: The results of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations will be declared tomorrow, on May 10, at 9 am. All the candiadtes who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org. The results will also be available at the third party website, like, examresults.net, indiaresults.com. Earlier the answer keys were released on May 1. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations at 34 centres across the state of Gujarat.

Though many students skipped the examination, nearly 350 candidates appeared for all the four exams of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, for admissions to engineering and medical courses. In the first session on Physics and Chemistry, which was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, 1,34,979 students appeared for the exam out of a total of 1,36,498 applications. Around 73,171 students took the second session of the test, on Biology, out of 74,048 candidates. In the last session which was on Mathematics, out of the 62,761 registered candidates, only 61,981 took the exam.

GUJCET result 2018: When and where

The results will be available on the official website, gujcet.gseb.org tomorrow, May 10 from 9 am. The students can get the results by visiting the official website.

From 2017, the state government made GUJCET compulsory for admissions in engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. The Gujarat government opted out of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that is conducted by the CBSE on the ground that Gujarati-medium students were not able to do well in JEE.

Last year, out of 1.34 lakh registered candidates, 1.32 lakh appeared for Physics and Chemistry examination which was a combined paper while for pharmacy colleges, 67,963 students appeared in Biology out of 68,983 registered number. Mathematics exam witnessed 66890 students who appeared out of 67,814 registered candidates.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd