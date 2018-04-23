GUJCET 2018: Over 1.36 lakh candidates appear, students rate paper easy

GUJCET 2018: The candidates said that overall the exam was easy GUJCET 2018: The candidates said that overall the exam was easy

GUJCET 2018: Over 1.36 lakh candidates took the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) at 34 centres across the state conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Monday. In the first session of Physics and Chemistry conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, out of total of 1,36,498 registered candidates, 134979 took the examinations.

In the second hour long session of Biology from 1 to 2 pm, out of 74048 candidates, 73171 took the test. However, in the last session of Mathematics that lasted till 4 pm, out of 62761 registered candidates, 61981 took the exam for admission to engineering courses. Another nearly 350 candidates took all the four exams; i.e. Group A and B for engineering and medical admissions, respectively.

“The GUJCET exam was conducted peacefully today without any copying case reported from any centre. The answer key will be uploaded in a day or two,” said GHSEB chairman A J Shah. The candidates said that overall the exam was easy. Dipen Patel from B group said, “Though we had not expected but the question papers were easy and not lengthy.”

GUJCET is a state level entrance test which is administered by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which the candidates can appear after clearing Class XII for admission to engineering and degree, diploma pharmacy courses in government, grant-in-aid and self financed institutes of Gujarat.

