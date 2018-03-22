GUJCET 2018 application process to start from March 23, exam on April 23

GUJCET 2018 will be held on April 23 GUJCET 2018 will be held on April 23

GUJCET 2018: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct the GUJCET 2018 on April 23. The board will release the application form for Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2018 from March 23, 2018 and the registration will be closed on April 7. Candidates can start applying from tomorrow by visiting the official website – gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2018 result be declared either in May end or June.

GUJCET is held for securing admissions to engineering and degree/diploma pharmacy courses in government, government-aided and self-finance institutes of Gujarat. The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium for which online applications are to be submitted, the date of which will be declared later.

The state government had replaced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) that was introduced in June 2013 with previously held Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) from the academic year 2017 for students in Gujarat through a notification issued last year.

Students will be admitted in engineering and pharmacy courses on merit list with 60 per cent weightage given to marks scored in four semesters and 40 per cent to GujCET percentile.

Eligibility criteria

Students who have passed the 10+2 examination from a recognised board/institution can appear for the test. They need to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks to apply for the GUJCET 2018 exam (40 per cent marks for reserved category candidates).

GUJCET 2018: Exam pattern

Only multiple choice questions having four alternatives will be asked in the exam. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer.

GUJCET 2018 syllabus: Physics, chemistry and maths/ biology subjects will be of Higher Secondary or equivalent examinations level.

Important dates

Registration begins: March 23, 2018

Last date to apply: April 7, 2018

Admit card release: April 2018

Exam date: April 23, 2018

Result declaration: May/June 2018

Counselling date: June 2018

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd