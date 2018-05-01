GUJCET 2018: Answer keys released at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys from gujcet.gseb.org GUJCET 2018: The candidates can download the answer keys from gujcet.gseb.org

The provisional answer keys of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations have been released at gujcet.gseb.org. All those candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer keys through the official website, gujcet.gseb.org.

After the examination on Monday, April 23, GHSEB chairman A J Shah told The Indian Express that the answer keys will be uploaded in a day or two. “The GUJCET exam was conducted peacefully without any instances of copying from any centre. The answer key will be uploaded in a day or two,” said official. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the answer keys through the official website. Over 1.35 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) examinations at 34 centres across the state of Gujarat.

Though many students skipped the examination, nearly 350 candidates appeared for all the four exams of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, for admissions to engineering and medical courses. In the first session on Physics and Chemistry, which was conducted from 10 am to 12 noon, 1,34,979 students appeared for the exam out of a total of 1,36,498 applications. Around 73,171 students took the second session of the test, on Biology, out of 74,048 candidates. In the last session which was on Mathematics, out of the 62,761 registered candidates, only 61,981 took the exam.

GUJCET 2018: Steps to check answer keys

Step 1: Visit the official website, gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Click on download answer keys

Step 3: A pdf with answer keys will open

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

From 2017, the state government made GujCET compulsory for admissions in engineering, pharmacy and diploma courses. The Gujarat government opted out of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) that is conducted by the CBSE on the ground that Gujarati-medium students were not able to do well in JEE.

Last year, out of 1.34 lakh registered candidates, 1.32 lakh appeared for Physics and Chemistry examination which was a combined paper while for pharmacy colleges, 67,963 students appeared in Biology out of 68,983 registered number. Mathematics exam witnessed 66890 students who appeared out of 67,814 registered candidates.

