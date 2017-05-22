GUJCET 2017: Results to be declared tomorrow at gseb.org

GUJCET results 2017: The result will be uploaded on the GSHSEB’s website gseb.org at 8 am. GUJCET results 2017: The result will be uploaded on the GSHSEB’s website gseb.org at 8 am.

GUJCET results 2017: The result of Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be declared on Tuesday (May 23). The result will be uploaded on the GSHSEB’s website gseb.org at 8 am while the distribution of mark sheets at district’s distribution centres will start at 10 am till 4 pm.

Around 2.67 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) on May 10 in three different streams for admission to degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for bothe medical and non medical streams in the state.

The state entrance examination was conducted after 2012 when the students took the last GujCET which was later replaced by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) in the year 2013. It was conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium. Students will be admitted in engineering and pharmacy courses on merit list with 60 per cent weightage given to marks scored in four semesters and 40 per cent to GujCET percentile.

Out of 1,34,326 registered candidates 1,32,472 appeared for Physics and Chemistry examination which was a combined paper while for pharmacy colleges, 67,963 students appeared in Biology out of 68,983 registered number. Mathematics exam witnessed 66890 students who appeared out of 67,814 registered candidates.

Till 2012, GujCET was conducted but Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was made compulsory as a common entrance test in these courses since 2013 but within four years the government withdrew it and with the GR, the provision of JEE being mandatory was abolished and instead of it, GujCET was re-introduced.

