GUJCET 2017: Notification out, exam on May 11

GUJCET 2017: The exam will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum with multiple choice based questions GUJCET 2017: The exam will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum with multiple choice based questions

GUJCET 2017: THE GUJARAT Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the date for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) which will be conducted on May 11, 2017. As per the government’s notification issued on November 16,2016, the entrance examination for degree engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for non medical (group A), Group B (medical) and both (group AB) streams will be conducted by Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) for the academic session 2017-18 on May 11 from 10 am to 4 pm.

The GujCET will be based on third and fourth semester curriculum with multiple choice based questions in Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Mathematics subjects. Each subject with 40 marks and a time limit of 60 minutes. While Chemistry and Physics paper would be combined, remaining two (Biology and Mathemetics) will be separate.

The examination will be conducted in Gujarati, Hindi and English medium for which online applications are to be submitted, the date of which will be declared later.

Read | Gujarat: 17.59 lakh to appear for Board exams

The state government had replaced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) that was introduced in June 2013 with previously held Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GujCET) from the academic year 2017 for students in Gujarat through a notification issued last year.

JEE was made compulsory as a common entrance test in these courses since 2013 but within four years the government withdrew it and with the GR, the provision of JEE being mandatory was abolished and instead of it, GujCET is to be conducted.

Students will be admitted in engineering and pharmacy courses on merit list with 60 per cent weightage given to marks scored in four semesters and 40 per cent to GujCET percentile.

For more updates on GujCET 2017, click here