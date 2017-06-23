Gujarat University admissions 2017: B Com final merit list, BSc first allotment list out

Gujarat University: a total of 40,504 students have registered for admission to BCom courses Gujarat University: a total of 40,504 students have registered for admission to BCom courses

Gujarat University has published the final merit list 2017 for B Com and BSC admissions on the official website – gujaratuniversity.ac.in. The mock allotment result will be declared on June 24. The candidates can do the desired changes in their choices from June 25 to 28. The University will release as the first allotment list on July 1.

As per reports, a total of 40,504 students have registered for admission to BCom courses, of these 39,098 applicants figure in the merit list.

In the Gujarat University, there are 24 science colleges, three of them government-run, six grant-in-aid and the rest self-financed, in and around Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. There are a total of 7,800 seats available in these colleges. There are 70 per cent seats reserved for the candidates who have passed their qualifying exam from the schools of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar districts. Last year, a total of 10,498 students have registered for B.A admissions in Gujarat University of which 10,155 students were included in the provisional merit list.

The Gujarat University has this year decided to scrap the “carry-forward system” under which students were promoted to next semester even if they had failed in all the subjects in the previous semester. The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive and academic council of the university here on Saturday.

