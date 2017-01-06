Gujarat’s ‘Gunotsav’ school evaluation drive to begin on January 16

The Gujarat government on January 5 announced that the 7th edition of ‘Gunotsav’, an exercise of assessing over 34,000 government-run primary schools, will be held between January 16 and 18. Giving details about this three-day exercise, Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said in a press conference that this drive is aimed at assessing the quality of education imparted to over 54 lakh students of Class 1 to 8 of the government-run primary as well as grant-in-aid schools across the state.

Apart from Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and all his cabinet colleagues, several IAS, IPS and IFS officers, along with many other senior officials would visit designated schools for assessment, Chudasama said.

“This time, around 54 lakh primary students of 34,000 schools will be covered under this drive, which will start on January 16. Around 4,500 people, including ministers and officials, would visit these schools and give them grade after interacting with students, teachers and other stake-holders,” he said.

Schools, which obtain marks between 8.8 and 10 would get ‘A+’ grade, while those getting marks less than 4.8, would get the lowest grade of ‘D’, he said.

‘Gunotsav’ is the brainchild of Narendra Modi, who started the exercise in 2009 during his tenure as Gujarat CM.

READ: Gunotsav: External evaluation now must for 4316 Gujarat schools

According to Chudasama, this unique initiative has yielded great results, as schools having ‘A+’ grade are gradually increasing. “In the first ‘Gunotsav’, only five schools had received ‘A+’ grade, but the number of such schools has now gone up to 1,960. Similarly, there were 14,582 schools with ‘D’ grade in 2009, which has now come down to just 764. It shows that our efforts to improve the quality of education is yielding results,” the minister said.

For more education news, click here