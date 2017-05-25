Gujarati-medium students move Gujarat High Court, want NEET cancelled

A group of 40 students moved the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday, seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) that was held on May 7. These students took the test in Gujarati. The students’ group moved the High Court through lawyer Jigar Patel with an urgent petition, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday. Patel said the students have demanded cancellation of the exam on the ground the questions were different from that for the English-medium.

“NEET is supposed to have uniformity irrespective of the language. We have sought cancellation of the exam on this ground only, since different questions were asked from students belonging to English-medium and Gujarati-medium,” Patel said. He said that the petition also sought an alternative in the form of preparation of a separate merit list for Gujarati-medium students in case the exam is not cancelled. The parents have alleged that the questions in Gujarati-medium were difficult when compared with those in English medium.

