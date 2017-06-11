Gujarat University scraps system of ‘carry-forward’

In a significant move, the Gujarat University has decided to scrap the “carry-forward system” under which students were promoted to next semester even if they had failed in all the subjects in the previous semester. The decision was taken at a meeting of the executive and academic council of the university here on Saturday.

Vice-Chancellor Himanshu Pandya said that students, getting admissions from 2017-18 academic session, will now have to clear all their semester papers for getting promoted to the next semester.

According to the sources, the “carry-forward system” put a huge burden on the university for conducting examination and also resulted in poor pass percentage. The students, according to teachers, also did not take examinations seriously as they were allowed to be promoted. Many students took examinations to clear their first and second semester papers during their fourth and fifth semester. Teachers said that this affected the teaching as well.

The university, meanwhile, also decided to start several new courses like post-graduate diploma in pharmaceutical sciences, M.Sc in horticulture science and garden management, PG diploma in forensic accounting and PG diploma in business analysis among others.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App