Gujarat University puts off convocation, waits for another date from Rajnath Singh

Gujarat University has postponed its annual convocation that was scheduled to be held on January 10.

Vice-chancellor M N Patel said the reasons for postponing the event was that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was invited as chief guest, has some other urgent engagement on that day.

Patel said that the next date of convocation would be announced after the university gets the new date from the minister.

Singh was earlier scheduled to inaugurate the eighth edition of the Vibrant Global Gujarat Summit-2017 on January 10 morning. In the afternoon, he was to attend the convocation of the university.