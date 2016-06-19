Gujarat University extends online choice filling till today

Students having applied for admission to BSc courses in colleges affiliated to the Gujarat University have been asked to fill minimum of 15 choices in their online application. The last date for filling up choices has been extended up to 6 pm on June 19.

The university has appealed to the students after conducting a scrutiny in which it was found that a large number of meritorious students had filled up only five to six choices.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, B K Jain, in-charge of BSc admissions, said that if the choices filled up by the students were few, it will reduce their chances of getting admission. He said that if a student had given only five choices for colleges and if the seats in all these colleges were filled up by students having more marks, then such a student will not be allotted a seat in any other college where the seats might be vacant.

