Gujarat University B Com results declared at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in

Gujarat University results: Only 927 students secured first class in the examination. Gujarat University results: Only 927 students secured first class in the examination.

Gujarat University has released the results of Bachelor of Commerce (B Com) Semester 1 examination. The University conducted the exam in December 2016. The students who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website.

As per Ahmedabad Mirror, the results for semester-1 of BCom is poor as 26.81 per cent students (regular) cleared the exam while 14.93 per cent external students passed.

The results were announced on Saturday, with 45,600 students who took the exam, only 7,035 cleared it. Of these, only 3,551 of male students from a total of 28,254 passed the exam.

Meanwhile, of the 17,346 female students who appeared for the exam, 3,484 passed. Only 927 students secured first class in the examination.

Steps to check Gujarat University results 2016

Visit the official website – gujaratuniversity.ac.in

On the result tab, click on either of Link 1 or Link 2

Enter your exam name and seat number and click submit

The results will be displayed

Check and if needed, take a print out

For more updates on Gujarat University results 2016

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd