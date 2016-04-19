Gujarat: Universities, colleges outsourcing invigilators for exam due to shortage of staff

Most of the colleges and university faculties in Gujarat are outsourcing invigilators for examination duty. One of the main reasons for outsourcing is the shortage of enough staff available to these institutions. Another reason is that many teachers refuse to do invigilation duty saying that it is not a part of their job.

Officials in the examination department of the Gujarat Universty (GU) said that 80 per cent of invigilators on duty during the ongoing examinations for semester VI in BA, B.Com and B.Sc and semester IV for post-graduate examinations were from outside.

The principal of H K Commerce College in Ahmedabad Gopal Pathak, when questioned, said: “We need a large number of invigilators as we do not have adequate staff in our college. Hence, we have to hire people on a temporary basis from outside”.

Bhikhabhai Chaudhary, principal of the Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, said, “We have 70 examination halls and there are only 22 teachers. With this strength, it is not possible to conduct examinations without hiring staff from outside”, said Chaudhary, adding: “We have hired 45 invigilators from outside and also put some of the clerical staff on invigilation duty”.

Read: Top 25 Universities in India: NIRF Ranking 2016

But MG Science College in Ahmedabad is having a different reason for outsourcing invigilators. Its principal, B K Jain, said: “Many of the teachers in my college refuse to do examination duty on the ground that it is not a part of their duty”.

“These teachers sit idle during examinations but also draw their salaries for this period without any work”, remarked Jain.

This is despite the fact that the state higher education department in March 2008 had issued a circular that it was compulsory for teachers to do examination duties if allotted by the university and colleges “But some of the teachers are defying it using their own arguments”, said Jain.

GU vice-chancellor M N Patel, when approached, said :“None of the colleges have enough staff to conduct examinations without hiring people from outside. And all the colleges have a list of people to be hired for examination purposes”.

Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) vice-chancellor Dakshesh Thakar said :“We have a list of graduate and post-graduate students whose services are requisitioned for invigilation duty during exams to prevent cheating”.

“They are paid Rs. 100 per session. If there are two exam sessions in a day, invigilators get Rs. 200 a day,” said Thakar.

For more news on education, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App